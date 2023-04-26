Juve-Napoli, the video of the object launched on Cuadrado from the away sector appears. The linesman does not intervene – Corriere TV

A video posted on social media continues to fuel the controversy that has never subsided since Juve-Naples played last Sunday and won by Campania 1-0. The Juventus fans also protest for this episode which has the Juventus player Cuadrado as the protagonist/victim who is at the height of the flag under the host curve, when he is hit by an object (presumably a lighter). The player shows it to the linesman that he has seen everything but doesn’t intervene.