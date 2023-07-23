Rijeka Rudeš Sergej Jakirović Robert Prosinečki | Sport

The former coach of Zrinjski Sergej Jakirović was better than the former head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina Robert Prosinečki at the start of the new season of the Croatian championship.

Source: MONDO

In the first round of the HNL at “Rujevica”, Jakirović’s Rijeka outclassed the Rudeš team, led from the bench by the legend of Crvena zvezda – 4:0 (1:0).

The hero of the hosts was the former first team member of Zrinjski Niko Janković, who was a double scorer and assistant at the third goal!

In the first half, the people of Rijeka dominated against the new Croatian first division team and took the lead in the 40th minute when the Colombian Jorge Obregon was brought down in the penalty area by Mislav Matić, and the sure penalty taker was former “nobleman” Janković – 1:0.

⚽️ HNK Rijeka 1-0 NK Rudeš, Niko Jankovićpic.twitter.com/Gwx3a5Diyr — Gaberi (@Gaberi280303)July 22, 2023

After Alen Grgić’s penetration and cross, Janković was the scorer of the second goal in the 69th minute, which definitively solved the question of the winner – 2:0.

Niko#JankovicHe scored his second goal in his first league match for Rijeka.

Rijeka took the lead 2 -0 in the first week match against Rudespic.twitter.com/zyfokzivMy — Enes Bay (@enes_byy)July 22, 2023

The debutant in the white jersey was also among the scorers Toni Fruk in the 81st minute after a double pass with Janković – 3:0.

And he put a dot on the i Bruno Goda in the 90th minute – 4:0.

The convincing starting triumph for Jakirović’s team in the championship is certainly a good prelude for the upcoming double match in the Conference League qualifiers against the “Kosovo” team Dukađin from Klina near Peć.

On Thursday from 19:00, Rijeka will be a guest at the “Fadilj Vokri” stadium in Pristina, and the second leg is seven days later at “Rujevica”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

