Home » Rijeka Rudeš Sergej Jakirović Robert Prosinečki | Sport
World

Rijeka Rudeš Sergej Jakirović Robert Prosinečki | Sport

by admin
Rijeka Rudeš Sergej Jakirović Robert Prosinečki | Sport

The former coach of Zrinjski Sergej Jakirović was better than the former head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina Robert Prosinečki at the start of the new season of the Croatian championship.

Source: MONDO

In the first round of the HNL at “Rujevica”, Jakirović’s Rijeka outclassed the Rudeš team, led from the bench by the legend of Crvena zvezda – 4:0 (1:0).

The hero of the hosts was the former first team member of Zrinjski Niko Janković, who was a double scorer and assistant at the third goal!

In the first half, the people of Rijeka dominated against the new Croatian first division team and took the lead in the 40th minute when the Colombian Jorge Obregon was brought down in the penalty area by Mislav Matić, and the sure penalty taker was former “nobleman” Janković – 1:0.

After Alen Grgić’s penetration and cross, Janković was the scorer of the second goal in the 69th minute, which definitively solved the question of the winner – 2:0.

The debutant in the white jersey was also among the scorers Toni Fruk in the 81st minute after a double pass with Janković – 3:0.

And he put a dot on the i Bruno Goda in the 90th minute – 4:0.

The convincing starting triumph for Jakirović’s team in the championship is certainly a good prelude for the upcoming double match in the Conference League qualifiers against the “Kosovo” team Dukađin from Klina near Peć.

See also  Overseas financial media focus: U.S. housing prices fell for the fourth month in a row, Russia retaliated against Western oil price caps

On Thursday from 19:00, Rijeka will be a guest at the “Fadilj Vokri” stadium in Pristina, and the second leg is seven days later at “Rujevica”.

You may also like

Pole position Gp Budapest: Hamilton davanti al rivale...

Mufti Jusufspahić on Nikola Mirotic | Sports

Greece, the island of Rhodes has been burning...

“I don’t expect gratitude, just free him”

Mass Protests Erupt in Jerusalem to Block Netanyahu’s...

Who does Partizan bring instead of Nikola Mirotic...

Leaked Čair in Niš at the start of...

Daily horoscope for July 23, 2023 | Magazine...

Weather forecast Sunday July 23, 2023 | weather...

Andrea Purgatori, what did he die of? Tac...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy