Dog warning signs – What happens if a dog bites you despite the warning?

By: Sandra Barbara Furtner

Many dog ​​owners put a warning sign on the garden gate and believe that they are off the hook in the event of damage. But often “I’m on guard here” or “Watch out, dog!” is not enough.

Many dog ​​owners who have a garden, let their dog run around freely there too. Why not. After all, the property is secured by a fence and you should feel comfortable at home and be able to move around as you please. A warning sign was also attached to the garden gate to draw the attention of potential visitors such as the postman, craftsmen or guests to the fact that a Dog resides. But what happens when the dog is of the opinion that the invited or uninvited visitor has absolutely nothing to do with it and it for a bite comes? Are the signs sufficient to ensure that you are no longer liable if the worst comes to the worst?

In principle, the owner is liable for damage and cannot escape responsibility

There is, according to the portal anwalt.de following regulations and refers to the German Civil Code (BGB). Basically, the holder for the damage done to his animal caused, must arise. For example, when a dog causes a cyclist to fall or pinches a jogger in the leg. But what about on your own property? Here, too, the property owner must protect the “public” from dangers that could possibly emanate from his dog.

It depends what the sign says. Do they contain a notification or a warning function? (Iconic image) © Schöning/Imago

And what if you put up a warning sign? First of all, a distinction is made as to what exactly is written on the signs. If it only says “I’m on guard here” or “Beware of the dog”, the owner is liable in the event of damage. These signs do not offer absolute protection and do not relieve the holder of responsibility for the behavior of his four-legged friend.

It depends what the sign says

It may look different if specifically on the aggressiveness of the dog such as “Warning about the biting dog” or “Dog bites”. This can mean that the injured party can be made jointly responsible for the dog bite.

Whether or not contributory negligence can be taken into account due to unwanted or unannounced entry of the property – in case of doubt, the dog owner’s liability can remain despite the warning. Ultimately, it is better to minimize the risk of a bite through prudent training with the dog. And sometimes it makes sense for dog owners to take out pet owner liability insurance.

This article was created with the help of machines and carefully reviewed by editor Sandra Furtner before publication.

