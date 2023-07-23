Four Years of Success: Science and Technology Innovation Board Raises Over 850 Billion Yuan in IPOs

Title: Science and Technology Innovation Board Celebrates its Fourth Anniversary with Over 850 Billion Yuan Raised

Date: July 22, 2023

Source: Beijing Youth Daily

Beijing’s Science and Technology Innovation Board marked its fourth anniversary on July 22, 2023, boasting impressive growth and achievements. From its humble beginning with 25 listed companies, the board has expanded to accommodate 546 companies, becoming a vital platform for supporting innovation-driven development strategies and fostering the growth of science and technology companies.

In the past year alone, the Science and Technology Innovation Board has raised nearly 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion), with an average of over 2.1 billion yuan ($325 million) raised by each company. This marks a new high in fundraising for the board, showcasing its success in attracting investment and supporting the growth of innovative enterprises.

Since its establishment, the board has raised a cumulative total of over 850 billion yuan ($131 billion) in IPO funds, providing substantial financial support to technology companies. Furthermore, the operating income, net profit, and research and development (R&D) investment of these companies have surpassed remarkable milestones, exceeding 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion), 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion), and 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion), respectively.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board has given rise to numerous high-growth stocks, with 33 companies achieving a compound revenue growth rate of over 100% in the past four years. Another 47 enterprises have achieved a compound growth rate of net profit of over 100% during the same period.

The board has also nurtured a group of listed companies with international competitiveness. The total market value of the 546 companies listed on the board amounts to nearly 6.47 trillion yuan ($998 billion). Among them, seven companies have achieved a market value of 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion), while 174 companies have reached a market value of 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion). Notable companies with a market value of 100 billion yuan include Kingsoft Office, SMIC, and Haiguang Information.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board has played a pivotal role in driving R&D investment, with last year’s expenditure surpassing the 100 billion yuan mark for the first time. It has maintained a sustained high growth rate in R&D investment, exceeding 27% for four consecutive years. The board has also seen significant patent accumulation, with companies collectively amassing 74,700 invention patents by the end of last year.

Investors have reaped substantial returns from the companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. As of July 20, the latest share prices of the listed companies have increased by an average of 87% compared to the issue price. Thirteen companies have seen their stock prices surge by over 500%, with companies like Dongwei Technology, Autoway, and Kingsoft Office experiencing growth of more than eight times.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board has demonstrated a strong focus on the integrated circuit and biomedicine industries, accounting for 60% of similar A-share listed companies. Additionally, other sectors such as new energy, industrial robots, and rail transit have also started to take shape on the board.

Looking ahead, with the continued realization of impressive performances and sustained growth, the Science and Technology Innovation Board is poised to provide even greater returns to investors.

