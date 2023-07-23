A Freight Train Derails in Montana, US

According to a report by the US Fox News Network on July 22nd, a freight train derailed in the east of Havel, Montana, USA on July 21st.

The accident occurred at 5:39 pm local time on July 21st when a freight train derailed on a railway near the east of Havel, Montana. Eleven carriages were reported to have derailed in the incident. Fortunately, one of the derailed carriages contained paint solvent, but no leakage occurred, and no casualties have been reported so far. The US authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Fox News highlighted that the United States has witnessed several serious train derailments in recent months. Some of these accidents have led to the release of toxic chemicals, causing harm to the surrounding ecological environment and the health of residents. Just last month, a bridge in southern Montana collapsed, resulting in a car carrying petroleum products falling into the river. This incident caused a pollution event with 66 tons of petroleum oil contaminating the river.

With concerns growing over such incidents, the US government is under increasing pressure to address the safety issues surrounding its transportation infrastructure. The occurrence of these incidents not only poses risks to human health but also has detrimental effects on the environment, causing pollution and damage.

The investigation into the cause of the latest freight train derailment in Montana is ongoing, and authorities are expected to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The safety of the US transportation system remains a key priority in order to safeguard both the environment and the wellbeing of citizens.

