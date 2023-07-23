Eastern Swiss university of applied sciences with innovation to combat the shortage of skilled workers

Eastern Swiss University of Applied Sciences relies on innovation to counteract the lack of skilled workers – The expert says: “Human resources are becoming the all-important factor”

The shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland has reached a historic record. The majority of Swiss companies are currently having difficulties filling their positions. Innovative personnel development can counteract this and give companies a decisive competitive advantage.

The shortage of skilled workers also has something to do with the digital transformation. New strategies are required in human resources.

Bild: Getty

Shortage of skilled workers: The term is on everyone’s lips. After two years of the pandemic, this is now coming to a head drastically. Recruiting new staff is becoming a major challenge. Unfilled vacancies slow down the economic performance as well as the innovation and competitiveness of companies. This has an impact on the economy as a whole. Innovative strategies, also in human resources (HR), on the part of companies are required to counteract the shortage of skilled workers. “Human resources are becoming the all-important factor in companies,” emphasizes Lisa Marie Giermindl, course leader of the extra-occupational course “CAS Innovative HR Management” at the OST, the Eastern Swiss University of Applied Sciences.

