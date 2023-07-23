Youth hostel: Inexpensive accommodation in top northern German locations | > – Guide

Status: 07/21/2023 10:56 am

In the first row by the sea, with your own jetty on the lake or right in the center of a big city: youth hostels offer holidays at low prices in the most beautiful places in the north, such as Sylt or Hamburg.

Narrow rooms and lukewarm rosehip tea: the image that some have of staying in a youth hostel from school days is long outdated. Today youth hostels are modern accommodation with high standards at reasonable prices. In northern Germany there are youth hostels not only in almost all larger cities, but also in many attractive holiday regions. Whether directly on the North or Baltic Sea or on one of the many lakes, whether in the middle of nature or in the urban jungle – the houses are often in the best locations. Their offer is aimed not only at young people and families, but also at couples and guests who travel alone.

Double, family and multi-bed rooms

The Hamburg youth hostel “Auf dem Stintfang” offers a great view of the Elbe.

In addition to classic multi-bed rooms, most youth hostels also offer family rooms, and some also offer double rooms. The rooms often have their own bathrooms. And it’s not just in big cities that it’s now customary to give adult guests their own key so that nobody has to be back at the hostel by 10 p.m. at the latest. However, in the interests of all guests, there is night rest at this time: so if you arrive late, you should be considerate.

However, youth hostels still differ from hotel or guesthouse rooms in a few points: There is no table service, the guests have to pick up their food themselves at the counter and clear the dishes afterwards. You have to make your own beds and bring your own towels. And on the day of departure, beds must be stripped.

Book well in advance in summer

Breakfast is usually included in the price in youth hostels. A warm dinner or lunch can be booked in some houses. Some also offer full board. Important to know: Especially in summer it is advisable to book as far in advance as possible. Youth hostels in sought-after locations, for example on the Baltic or North Sea or in other holiday areas, are usually booked up very quickly. You can book the respective hostel quickly and easily on the website of the German Youth Hostel Association.

Camping in youth hostels: Also possible in the high season

Several North German youth hostels have their own campgrounds, like here in Prora on the island of Rügen.

Several youth hostels in the north, for example on the Darß, on Rügen, Sylt, Langeoog, Norderney and Scharbeutz as well as on the Mecklenburg Lake District, have their own campsites. Advantage: Unlike on a normal campsite, you don’t have to cook for yourself. Breakfast is also included in the price here, other meals can be booked. In addition, overnight stays in tents are cheaper than in rooms and places are usually still available in the high season.

Big offer for families

A number of youth hostels offer special programs for families. The offer is varied and ranges from joint handicraft activities to sailing, archery or horseback riding courses to paddling or bicycle tours lasting several days. Also attractive for families: most youth hostels have a large outdoor area with play and sports equipment. In the house itself there are often table tennis tables or table football, and guests can also borrow games.

Membership: Youth hostel card is mandatory

It doesn’t matter which youth hostel you choose: a valid youth hostel card is required to stay overnight there. You can get the card directly in the youth hostel or online on the website of the German Youth Hostel Association. The card costs 22.50 euros per year (as of 2023), the junior card (up to and including 26 years of age) 7 euros.

Families only have to pay for one pass, but receive their own pass for each family member. You have to show this at the respective youth hostel and usually hand it in for the duration of your stay. Depending on the youth hostel, an overnight stay with breakfast costs from around 25 to 30 euros per person.

Further information

