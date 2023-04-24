Home » Ukraine, Kiev forces on the left bank of the Dnipro river | Fury of the Baltic countries against the Chinese ambassador
Health

Ukraine, Kiev forces on the left bank of the Dnipro river | Fury of the Baltic countries against the Chinese ambassador

by admin

Photogallery – Ukraine, Putin visits the troops in the Kherson region and in Lugansk


The war in Ukraine day 425 arrives. The Russian journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have not obtained entry visas to the United States to cover the meeting of the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry is launching a major new campaign for the volunteer recruitment to be sent to the front, with announcements on social media, billboards and on TV. Moscow, meanwhile, lets it be known that Berlin has decided on amass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germania and reacts by dismissing German officials in retaliation. During the night the Russian army shelled Kharkiv and the surrounding region using S-300 missiles. Kievan forces have reached the left bank of the Dnipro River. There EU anger against Beijing: “The comments of the Chinese ambassador in France, who questions the sovereignty of the countries that became independent with the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, are unacceptable”.

See also  Learning to meditate: In four steps to more inner peace

You may also like

Superbonus and building bonuses, how the credit transfer...

Serie A – Milan-Lecce 2-0: brace from Leao...

Forza Motorsport in the finishing stage, release confirmed...

Di Maio sent by the EU to the...

What is the real difference between mortadella and...

The contraceptive pill becomes free for all women...

April 25, Fini’s appeal to Giorgia Meloni: “No...

FOOTBALL Derby at Sant’Angelo, Fanfulla in trouble

Sudan, the Parmesan surgeon Masini remains in Khartoum...

here are the 8 foods to keep him...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy