Ukraine, Kiev forces on the left bank of the Dnipro river | Fury of the Baltic countries against the Chinese ambassador

Photogallery – Ukraine, Putin visits the troops in the Kherson region and in Lugansk





The war in Ukraine day 425 arrives. The Russian journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have not obtained entry visas to the United States to cover the meeting of the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry is launching a major new campaign for the volunteer recruitment to be sent to the front, with announcements on social media, billboards and on TV. Moscow, meanwhile, lets it be known that Berlin has decided on amass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germania and reacts by dismissing German officials in retaliation. During the night the Russian army shelled Kharkiv and the surrounding region using S-300 missiles. Kievan forces have reached the left bank of the Dnipro River. There EU anger against Beijing: “The comments of the Chinese ambassador in France, who questions the sovereignty of the countries that became independent with the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, are unacceptable”.