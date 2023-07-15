Home » Ukraine, Kremlin: “Extension of the wheat pact? We didn’t say anything”
Ukraine, Kremlin: “Extension of the wheat pact? We didn’t say anything”

by admin

The war in Ukraine reaches day 507. According to Turkish President Erdogan, “Putin agrees on the extension of the corn corridor in the Black Sea”. But the Kremlin denies: “We have not released any statements on the matter”. The agreement, reached last year between Ankara, Moscow, Kiev and the UN to unblock exports from Ukraine, expires on July 17. Meanwhile, it is still a mystery as to where it is Prigozhin. The group Wagner he posts a picture of his boss in his underwear and t-shirt, claiming he’s in Belarus. After the Wagner revolt (which according to the Pentagon is no longer fighting “significantly” in Ukraine) Putin clarifies: “From a legal point of view they don’t even exist”. Ukrainian military intelligence reports that it has “sources in the circle of the Russian president”.

