22:06
Zelensky: “I thanked Meloni for his determination”
“I spoke today with Giorgia Meloni. I thanked you for your principles, for your determination, for the true European strength that is felt in your words and actions in defense of freedom”. So Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening speech. “We discussed both bilateral relations and the general situation in our defense against Russian aggression – he reiterated -. I informed her of the situation on the ground, of our needs. In the coming months we will be able to be more active at the front. And we will do everything to ensure that the support of our steps from the world is as effective as possible ”.
19:13
Zelensky hears Giorgia Meloni: “Productive phone call”
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had a “productive call” with the Prime Minister, Georgia Melons. This was announced by the leader himself Kiev on twitter. “We discussed our bilateral and international initiatives, the path to peace in Ukraine, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory and the implementation of our peace formula. Thank you Italian friends for your support. Let’s keep it up!” she added.
19:03
Kiev: partial Russian success for Bakhmut but we keep the city
The Russians “continue their assault on the city of Bakhmut with partial success. However, our defenders are bravely holding the city, repelling numerous enemy attacks.” This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a note reported by UNIAN.
18:19
Zelensky: ‘Russia is at war with democracies’
“Russia has been at war with all of you (democratic countries, ed) for some time”, denounced the Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky in his speech at the virtual summit of democracies, specifying that this aggressive effort by Moscow occurred with an attempt to manipulate the elections, with corruption, cybercrime, trying to trigger energy crises. “Democracies must be able to act without compromise. We must get rid of the illusion that compromises with evil can give something to freedom,” Zelensky stressed. “Democracy needs a victory now,” he said.
18:12
“Explosion in Simferopol region of Crimea caused by shooting down of a drone”
The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that the explosion that occurred in the afternoon in the Simferopol region was caused by the shooting down of a drone by anti-aircraft fire. The aircraft crashed in a field. “There are no casualties or damages,” he said quoted by RIA Novosti. The explosion occurred near a military base. The Ukrainian media reported it by posting some videos spread on social media.
17:57
EU sources: “Possible measures to be included in the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia were discussed”
Permanent representatives to the EU today discussed possible measures to be included in the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia for unleashing the conflict in Ukraine. Diplomatic sources make it known. At the moment, however, “it is too early” to say what the 27 will focus on, beyond the fight against the evasion of the sanctions approved so far. As regards the revision of the price cap imposed on Russian oil, as originally decided (should have taken place by March), the sources underline that “an agreement has not yet been reached within the G7”. On Belarus there is still a stalemate between those who would like to tighten the sanctions imposed and those who are instead in favor of humanitarian and food exceptions.
17:54
Indian Prime Minister Modi meets the secretary of the Russian Security Council
The secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and the Indian premier Narendra Modi met in New Delhi: this was reported by the Interfax agency quoting the press office of the Moscow Security Council, according to which Patrushev and Modi “discussed matters of mutual concern regarding bilateral cooperation between Russia and India”.
17:48
Ukrainian media: “Russian army attacked the village of Podily in the Kharkiv region”
The Russian army attacked the village of Podily in the Kharkiv region. Three elderly people were injured by shrapnel. This was stated by the local governor Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. “These are three pensioners aged 70, 69 and 68. A woman’s condition is serious,” he explained.
17:46
Zelensky: “A European nation sent an air defense system to Ukraine that didn’t work”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a European nation sent an air defense system to Ukraine that failed. “They had to change it again and again,” the president said in an interview with the PA published on the website, without however naming the country.
Zelensky expressed gratitude for Western military supplies but said some of the promised weapons had not yet been delivered. “We’ve had big decisions on the Patriots, but we don’t really have them,” he said, referring to the US-made air defense system.
The president then reiterated his request for fighters, stressing that “we still have nothing regarding modern warplanes”.