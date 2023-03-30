This year’s Ching Ming Festival is the first Ching Ming Festival after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily noticed that many places in China expect that the demand for mass sacrifices during the Ching Ming Festival in 2023 will increase significantly. Advance reservations, staggered peak festival sweeps, implementation of cloud festival sweeps… So far, many places in China have introduced relevant policies to deal with the upcoming peak of festival sweeping.

Dalian: Long duration, high flow of people, high concentration and high density to carry out “replacement of sacrifice and sweeping” convenience service

On March 29, according to the Information Office of the Dalian Municipal Government, this year is the first Ching Ming Festival after the new crown virus infection was adjusted from “Class B and A tubes” to “Class B and B tubes”. will increase substantially. April 1st to 5th will be the peak period of festival sweeping in Dalian. This year, the peak period of festival sweeping will be characterized by long duration, large flow of people and high gathering density.

In terms of specific policies, the Dalian Civil Affairs Bureau will continue to promote civilized ways to remember the dead, such as flower sacrifices, outings, family memorials, collective sacrifices, signature messages, and classic readings. The official website of the Dalian Civil Affairs Bureau will continue to provide an online sacrifice channel, and the general public can log in to leave a message to express their condolences. All cemeteries and funeral homes in Dalian will actively carry out “replacement of sacrifice and sweeping” convenience services, and continue to carry out activities such as “exchanging flowers for burnt paper”, “tree planting and greening”, and “space-time mailbox”.

Since every year around the Ching Ming Festival is a time of high incidence of fires, it is strictly forbidden in Dalian to burn papers, set off firecrackers, and carry fire in funeral parlors, cemeteries, and historical burial sites with scattered graves. . In addition, Dalian civil affairs, market supervision and other departments will resolutely confiscate those who manufacture, transport, and sell burnt paper and other feudal superstitious funeral supplies, resolutely ban those who illegally operate funeral supplies, and resolutely clean up those who set up stalls along the street to sell burned funeral supplies . Strengthen the management of fees charged by funeral and interment service agencies, and put an end to arbitrary charging behaviors such as charging under false names, charging beyond the standard, and forcing bundled consumption.

Xiamen: Implement odd and even number staggered time and peak festival sweeps

According to the Xiamen Daily, this year’s Tomb-sweeping Day is the first mass sweeping festival after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy. Xiamen will implement odd and even number sweeping.

In terms of specific time, the opening time of Xiamen’s centralized festival sweeping this year is from March 25th to April 9th. According to the forecast of the civil affairs department, March 25th and 26th, and April 1st to 5th will be the peak of the festival sweeping.

In order to do a good job in guaranteeing the Qingming Festival and sweeping service, nine key memorial and sweeping places in Xiamen, as well as village (residential) columbariums (towers, halls) and historical burial sites, will extend working hours, set up additional service windows, and dispatch additional work according to specific circumstances. personnel.

In addition, in order to reduce the gathering of people as much as possible, all the sacrifice sites in Xiamen implement single and double number sweeps at different times and peaks, and those with odd-numbered tombs for placement and burial will be swept on odd-numbered days, and those with even-numbered endings will be sacrificed on odd-numbered days. Sweeping on even-numbered days. Those who hold two or more interment certificates or burial certificates at the same time, and the tomb number and cell number are odd and even, can choose one day to go to the funeral. In addition, Xiamen City advocates the use of flowers, family remembrance, online memorial service, tree planting and greening to remember the deceased. Among them, Xiamen’s “Cloud Festival Garden” online memorial service will continue to provide free online memorial service. Xiamen has begun to implement pre-registration services for ecological burials such as cremated sea burials, flower bed burials, tree burials, and lawn burials. Citizens can make appointments online through the “iXiamen” WeChat public account or App.

Foshan, Guangdong: Introduce diversion control measures to avoid crowds and crowds

According to the news released by Foshan, judging from the situation in previous years, Foshan Qingming festival has the characteristics of “large flow, small space, and high density”. With the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, it is expected that this year the masses will be more willing to sacrifice and sweep on the spot, and the peak of personnel flow will be greater.

Foshan Civil Affairs Bureau predicts that this year, all funeral service units in Foshan will receive a total of 5 million people during the Qingming Festival. In order to ensure an orderly and safe festival sweeping in the city, Foshan City will introduce diversion control measures to avoid crowds and crowds during the festival sweeping.

Foshan plans to launch an appointment system for the Qingming festival on March 29. At that time, citizens can make appointments by following WeChat public account platforms such as “Foshan Minzheng” and “Foshan Release” or Foshan+ client. On the day of Qingming (April 5th) and the weekend of the week (8th and 9th), all funeral service units in the city will adopt measures such as making appointments, shifting peak hours, and limiting traffic. Citizens must complete real-name appointments before going to the funeral. And according to the appointment time, go to the funeral service unit for sacrifice and sweeping.

During the Qingming Festival last year, Foshan announced a complete ban on setting off fireworks and firecrackers, as well as funeral supplies such as incense sticks and paper money. During the Qingming Festival this year, Foshan will organize major funeral and interment service units in the city to continue to carry out a series of convenient services such as fireworks, incense candles and paper money for flowers and online cloud memorial service according to the actual situation.

According to the practice of previous years, there are more people during the Ching Ming Festival holiday and the following two weeks of weekends. In this regard, the Foshan Civil Affairs Bureau recommends that the general public stagger the above-mentioned peak periods for sacrifices and sweeps, take public transportation, or express their grief through new sacrifices such as home sacrifices, online sacrifices, and remote sacrifices, so as to reduce large-scale gatherings.

Shanghai: Extended cycle, staggered peak guidance, and peak peak appointments

According to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, March 25th and 26th, and April 1st to 5th are expected to be the peak of the festival. During the Qingming period this year, Shanghai implemented the practice of “extending the cycle, shifting peak guidance, and peak peak appointments”, and introduced convenience measures such as establishing and improving an online memorial service platform, holding various forms of collective commemorative activities, and providing short-term rail transit services.

At present, the funeral and interment service units in Shanghai have completed all preparations for the reception of the funeral and sweeping, so that citizens can pay homage to the funeral in advance.

Make appointments for sacrifice scans on peak days. On April 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th, we will implement appointment sweeping. From 8:00 on March 18, all cemeteries will open reservation services on their WeChat public accounts: on April 1, 2, 3, and 4, they will provide 6 time slots for memorial service every day; on April 5, they will provide 7 time slots for memorial service Scan appointment service. In the rest of the time, you can enter the garden for sacrifice without an appointment.

Citizens make appointments through the telephone numbers and WeChat public accounts announced by each commercial cemetery (columbarium), and select the date and time for the funeral after registering their personal information. After the appointment is successful, you can bring up to 4 relatives and friends with you.

In addition, in order to promote funeral reform and change customs, funeral service units in Shanghai have fully implemented “smoke-free funeral sweeping”.

Citizens can remember their ancestors through various methods such as online memorial sweeps and home remembrance; citizens who choose on-site memorial sweeps should follow the guidance of the staff during the memorial sweeping activities, do not set off fireworks and firecrackers in violation of regulations, and do not burn superstitious funeral supplies. Work hard to realize the safety and order of the sacrifice and sweeping activities.

Changsha: Make appointments to arrange travel time

Major cemeteries in Changsha will also usher in the peak of sacrifice and sweeping in the near future. The Changsha Civil Affairs Bureau issued an initiative to make appointments for funeral sweeps and staggered travel. During the Qingming Festival, people and vehicles traveling for sacrifice and sweeping are relatively concentrated. The masses are requested to make an appointment for sacrifice sweeping through the WeChat official account of “Yunshang Qingming” in advance, and arrange travel time by staggering peak hours to avoid centralized sacrifice sweeping during peak hours. Reduce the time spent in the cemetery.

Advocate new methods of memorial service such as planting trees and greening, presenting flowers, family memory, online memorial service, and writing spiritual family letters, so as to cherish the past, remember the ancestors, and jointly protect the blue sky, green mountains, and green waters. The majority of party members, cadres, and public officials in the city should take the lead in setting an example, set an example, and actively promote green and low-carbon sacrifice methods to relatives, friends, and the people around them.

Shenzhen: The traffic police department will control roads in a timely manner depending on the situation

According to the Shenzhen Civil Affairs Bureau, the peak seasons of the Qingming Festival in Shenzhen this year are expected to be March 25, March 26, and April 1 to 5. Citizens who go to the festival are asked to travel in a staggered and green way, and try to choose to take public transport.

It is expected that the traffic flow in densely populated areas and surrounding roads such as Shenzhen Funeral Parlor, Jitian Cemetery in Longgang District and Longshan Permanent Cemetery, Xili Repaying Grace Land in Nanshan District, Baoshan Garden in Baoan District, Dapeng Bay Overseas Chinese Cemetery in Yantian District, etc. The traffic department will increase capacity and open more flights according to the actual passenger flow to ensure the orderly transport of citizens, and the traffic police department will conduct road control in the above-mentioned areas in due course.

It is strictly forbidden to carry and set off fireworks and firecrackers in the place of sacrifice and sweeping. It is strictly forbidden to light candles, burn paper and use open flames in the fire-free area. Citizens and friends are requested to obey the instructions of the on-site staff, consciously abide by fire safety regulations, and jointly maintain the order of sacrifice and sweeping.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Li Tiezhu intern Yang Xinxin