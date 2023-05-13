Housing project will benefit 18 families from Chunchi

PRESENT

The mayor of Chunchi, Walter Narváez, acknowledged that the National Government has made every effort to support the canton during the difficult time that all the affected people experienced. After almost two years and long bureaucratic processes, the affected families will receive housing.

At the end of the event, the vice minister toured, together with the beneficiaries, the property where the houses will be built.

In an event that was attended by the Vice Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Ricardo Narváez, and beneficiaries of the Housing Project, the mayor of Chunchi, Walter Narváez, handed over to the Manager of EP Creamos Infraestructura, Julio Vásquez, the factory line and the preliminary project approved by the mayor’s office for the construction of the houses. This project will include the execution of 18 homes fully subsidized by the State, which will benefit families who lost their homes in the emergency caused by the landslide, which occurred on February 12, 2021 in the Armenia sector. During his speech, the vice minister mentioned that “the Government of Ecuador will invest approximately USD 370,000 dollars in this work with the aim of providing decent and safe homes to the affected families.” The houses have two and three bedrooms according to the affected family nucleus and are designed in accordance with the Social Interest Housing Law, which guarantees that they are functional for its inhabitants, highlighted the authorities of this State portfolio.