FK Krupa – FK Famos first league RS | Sport

Krupa players lead against Famos after the first 45 minutes.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Four rounds before the end, Krupa has the opportunity to win the title of Republika Srpska champion with a victory against Famos.

Vladimir Ilić’s team is well on its way to doing so, since after the first half of the duel of the 30th round of the First League, the RS leads against Famos 2:0 and is only 45 minutes away from placing in the um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Krupa took the lead in the fifth minute Ognje Đuričinwho had to leave the field after a little more than half an hour of play due to an injury, and made it 2:0 Miloš Perović in the 44th minute.

After about 30 seconds, we saw the first shot, Radović tried from the corner of the penalty area, but Krupa goalkeeper Luka Damjanović was safe. Very soon, Krupa also had a quick counter, but the Famos defense still cleared the ball in front of Đuričin, who was in a rush.

It took five minutes for Krupa to take the lead, and the scorer was precisely Đuričin, who routinely put the ball into the net after a low cross from the right side.

After only 120 seconds, Krupa’s attacker could have scored the second goal, but he missed the ball some 12 meters away and a great opportunity was wasted.

Famos threatened in the eighth minute, as at the very beginning of the game Radović shot, but his attempt was blocked in the corner.

Krupa’s pressing almost bore fruit in the 22nd minute, when Perović shot well, but the ball ended up near the post.

In the 35th minute, it was dangerous again in front of Roncevic’s goal, first Radaković’s shot was blocked, and then Bošnjak sent the ball far over the goal.

Dujaković had a new chance for Krupa, whose attempt was saved by Roncevic, and two minutes before the end of the first half, Radaković also tried, but the ball ended up just over the crossbar.

Krupa still had time to go to rest, after the action of the home team, Perović sent the ball into the net past Rončević from about 15 meters for 2:0.

KRUPA: Damjanović, Bošnjak, Babić, Redžić, Đuricin, Radaković, Perović, Đekić, Mrzić, Petrović, Ristanović

AWESOME: Roncevic, Škrba, Hadžibegović, Cicović, Babić, Vranešić, Radović, Novković, Nakagaki, Marković, Pavlović