The world of entertainment in Mexico is shocked after the sudden death of actor Julián Figueroa at just 28 years of age, son of Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who already died in 2015. There have been many questions asked by the public in general, the way in which Guardia found out about the unfortunate loss of his only son.

Maribel’s husband, Marco Chacón, spoke before the cameras for the Mexican media where he assured that the young man’s mother is not well, that she is devastated, that he also had to give her the news after she left the theater where she was at the time of the incident. Julián’s life snuffed out.

“I have spoken little with Maribel, I had to give her the news, I waited for the theater to end, for her to have dinner, and on the way I gave her the news, she is not very well, she is devastated,” said Chacón.

Julián Figueroa had Covid-19 days ago

In the statements, Maribel’s husband said that Julián had recently had covid-19, but he was in good health.

“He had recently had covid-19, he had never had it, but he was in good health,” he said.

«We are in shock, the 20th has not fallen, it has been very unexpected, I would like to talk to you but I am not well, the words do not flow, I have been with him since I was 2 years old. I have accompanied him in all stages of his life, he is crazy that he has come forward so young, “he declared.

Maribel Guardia has so far issued a statement announcing the death of her son from a heart attack that he suffered at his residence in Mexico. Peace to her soul.

