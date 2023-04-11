During the storms registered on Monday night, there were power cuts in the Atlantic area of ​​Río Negro. Edersa explained that there were “different contingencies in the electrical system” and that “most of them generated by the fall of rains of varying intensity in General Conesa, Viedma, San Antonio Oeste and San Antonio Este».

At 8:10 p.m. on Monday, a fault was recorded in a section of high-voltage line located between the towns of San Antonio Oeste and San Antonio This. It caused a service cut in General Conesa, the port area and SAE. The crews of the EdERSA distributor, with the support of the Operations Center that manages the remote control facilities from Cipolletti, managed to detect the problem and recover the supply at 21:11.

A few minutes later, at 9:23 p.m., a protection team acted at the Viedma Transformer Station, causing a general shutdown of the service. EdERSA’s operational cadres took 15 minutes to find the problem, analyze potential solutions and energize 90% of the capital. Only one rural sector was left without service, and that was fully resolved at 9:44 p.m.

The storm also caused complications in San Antonio Oeste, since at 11:25 p.m. there was a discharge due to the presence of high salinity, which caused a fire in a section of the 33 kV line that supplies that town. The operational teams had to isolate the contingency area and managed to fully restore the service at 23:25.

There were also problems with some neighborhoods of Las Grutas, which were resolved quickly. «The rain and the high salinity component cause complications in terms of insulation of electrical components. That happened in Las Grutas, with the outage of two feeders, but we managed to replenish the supply quickly, “they indicated from Edersa.



