At the end of the month, the National Coffee Congress will elect the new General Manager of the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation from a shortlist, chosen by the National Grain Committee, after selection and capacity assessment among 46 registered and filtered on a short list of 7 candidates. .

In the list that will be presented to the Coffee Congress and that has been meeting during these weeks with the different departmental committees of growers that exist throughout the national territory, is the name of Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo from Huila.

This gentleman, presented as a third-generation coffee grower, has, according to the documentation provided by the Federation, an extensive resume as a Strategic Marketing professional started at a Chicago university and that has led him to be the manager for 6 years of Apple in Columbia.

Regardless of his knowledge and experience in specialty coffee, Mr. Bahamón has been featured on social networks with a color photograph campaigning in favor of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, which gives it too obvious a significance given the current political circumstances of the country, not only because it takes the Federation to the level of polarization that has done so much damage to us, but also because you don’t need to have a brain to realize that if something harms the Coffee Growers Federation, it is that it is managed by someone who has previously been pigeonholed in the political structure that has plagued the country for the last two decades.

Probably those who made that photograph public on the networks are part of Dr. Uribe’s lucid sacamics, who believe that they can return to the power they lost regardless of the risk they put such a respectable and valuable institution for the country to run.

The coffee growers are a group of poor grandparents who must be rescued jointly by all Colombians and cannot be turned into Praetorian guards with political ambitions.

