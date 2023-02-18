Home Health Ukraine Russia, the latest war news live | From Estonia a new energy aid package;
Health

Ukraine Russia, the latest war news live | From Estonia a new energy aid package;

by admin
Ukraine Russia, the latest war news live | From Estonia a new energy aid package;

According to the Minister of the Environment of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, due to some interventions by the Russian forces to damage a reservoir in the south-east of the country, more than a million of Ukrainians are at risk of losingaccess to drinking water. Strilets in a press conference, as reported by CNN, accused Russia of having deliberately leaked water from the hydroelectric plant of Kakhovka. There has been a “huge drop” in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir, which is now reportedly at 13.83 metres, from its average level of 16 metres. “Below 12 meters it would be devastating for the surrounding environment,” concluded the minister.

See also  "Covid has demonstrated role in nutrition, increase unity in hospitals"

You may also like

Stratwarming: the weather risks a ‘turnaround’, the risks...

What is frontotemporal dementia diagnosed in Bruce Willis...

Pesaro, abuse of underage students: tennis master arrested

Ovo-vegetarian diet: how it works and why it’s...

Russia, draft on the sabotage of Nord Stream...

Ukraine, tension between Ppe and Forza Italia. Berlusconi:...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

hot days. Allegri al Picco will play like...

the call of the Ministry of Health is...

Superbonus: decree in the Gazette, part of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy