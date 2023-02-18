According to the Minister of the Environment of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, due to some interventions by the Russian forces to damage a reservoir in the south-east of the country, more than a million of Ukrainians are at risk of losingaccess to drinking water. Strilets in a press conference, as reported by CNN, accused Russia of having deliberately leaked water from the hydroelectric plant of Kakhovka. There has been a “huge drop” in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir, which is now reportedly at 13.83 metres, from its average level of 16 metres. “Below 12 meters it would be devastating for the surrounding environment,” concluded the minister.