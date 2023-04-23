Ukraine-Russia war, April 23 news | Kiev, hundreds of bodies of Russian soldiers recovered: they will be repatriated;

Ukrainian forces have reached the left bank of the regione di Kherson, according to reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. Institute analysts said that Russian “military correspondents” provided extensive information georeferenced video footage and text messages confirming that Ukrainian forces have taken up positions on the east coast of the Kherson region. «The footage, published by a Russian blogger on April 22, shows that Ukrainian forces took up positions on the banks of the Dnieper River north of Oleshki (7 kilometers southwest of Kherson) and advanced to the northern border of the settlement. on the E97 highway, as well as west of the summer cottages (10 kilometers south of Kherson). The footage also indicates that the Russian troops they may not be in control of the islands on the Konka and Chaika rivers, located less than half a kilometer north of the geolocation positions of the Ukrainian army near the Antonovsky bridge,” the ISW report said.