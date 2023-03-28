Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. The ministry said two ships launched a simulated missile attack on an enemy dummy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The target was reportedly successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities. The exercise took place in Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan, but does not provide more precise coordinates. Japan’s Defense Ministry did not have an immediate response. The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ukraine-Russia war, March 28 live news | Moscow tests anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. Russian drone attack on Kiev, explosions and fires;
