Home Health Ukraine-Russia war, March 28 live news | Moscow tests anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan. Russian drone attack on Kiev, explosions and fires;
Health

Ukraine-Russia war, March 28 live news | Moscow tests anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan. Russian drone attack on Kiev, explosions and fires;

by admin
Ukraine-Russia war, March 28 live news | Moscow tests anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan. Russian drone attack on Kiev, explosions and fires;

Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan. The ministry said two ships launched a simulated missile attack on an enemy dummy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The target was reportedly successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities. The exercise took place in Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of ​​Japan, but does not provide more precise coordinates. Japan’s Defense Ministry did not have an immediate response. The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

See also  Thinking to Code, the story of 3 Swift Student Challenge winners

You may also like

Passive smoking and exposure to mobile phones (or...

Corona News: Last Corona entry rules expire at...

Preventing sexualized violence in care facilities

What are «snack exercise», snacks for physical activity...

The carol singers visiting the Ministry of Health

Fulminant myocarditis as a complication of influenza, 6-year-old...

Dead Space Remake at a discount for the...

crazy performance of the blue that is stronger...

Dietary supplementation could reduce consequences of complex ovarian...

Assault on the flow decree for foreigners: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy