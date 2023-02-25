6
REAL TIME
For now, the US has ruled out the delivery of F16 jets to the Ukrainian army. The WSJ: “China could supply drones and artillery to Russia”, Biden: “There is no evidence”
REAL TIME
For now, the US has ruled out the delivery of F16 jets to the Ukrainian army. The WSJ: “China could supply drones and artillery to Russia”, Biden: “There is no evidence”
-
Biden: “US would react if China supplies weapons to Russia”
-
Biden: “I exclude for now the supply of F16 jets to Ukraine”
-
Biden: ‘There is no evidence that China has supplied weapons to Russia’