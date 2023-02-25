Home Health Ukraine, Zelensky: “Before negotiating, free more territories”
Health

by admin
REAL TIME

For now, the US has ruled out the delivery of F16 jets to the Ukrainian army. The WSJ: “China could supply drones and artillery to Russia”, Biden: “There is no evidence”

