“Ukrainian aircraft are unlikely to fly there, Moscow is not Crimea”

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

“A striking case of provocation. This episode of the drones being launched on the Kremlin, considering also the images that have been distributed, is nothing but propaganda….

“A striking case of provocation. This episode of drones launched on Kremlin, even considering the images that have been distributed, is nothing but propaganda. It falls within those “false flag” actions, which are implemented in order to create a pretext for doing something else». The former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense, now responsible for Security and Defense for Action, has no doubts, Vincent Camporini. “I see too many contradictions. If they were aircraft fromUkraine and piloted remotely, they would not be intercepted until the last minute. It would mean that the Russia it does not have an air defense, it would be a bad signal about Russian military capabilities”.

What if these were aircraft launched by saboteurs or even Putin’s internal opponents, not far from the Kremlin?

“Worse. It would mean that Putin does not have control of the territory. We are not talking about distant Siberia, but about the environs of the capital. In fact, Putin has good reason to try to blame the Ukrainians on an activity that endangers Russia: its land military forces are currently in no condition to successfully continue military operations. He needs a pretext to launch another mobilization that will enable him to pool the resources necessary to continue the war.’

What if the attack came from some oligarchs?

«There can be a thousand internal motivations. Putin could mean: there are those who are plotting against me in the “curia”, they are threatening me, hurry up and defend me. Such an act may mean calling the guard to himself. The situation in the Kremlin must not be rosy. It is a dome in which Prigozhin’s ambitions collide with those of others, of Medvedev. There is also a race to succeed Putin. It will be a struggle not without victims.

Is it possible that a false flag action justifies nuclear weapons in the future?

«Theoretically the hypothesis stands but it is unlikely, it is in the mind of some characters like Medvedev, politically it would be a disaster for Russia. China could no longer even remotely support Moscow directly or indirectly, which would end up isolated globally”.

Ukrainian drones appear to have arrived in the Crimea and in a forest 20 km from Moscow.

«Crimea is one thing, Moscow is another. The Ukrainian drones are remnants of the 60s, reconverted reconnaissance vectors, beautiful beasts, not models that are difficult to identify but real airplanes, with the characteristics and visibility of a vehicle of that size”.

But can they get from Ukraine to the Kremlin?

“I have no data on that, but I don’t think so.”

There is talk of drones and missiles made at home or in the garden.

“Building operationally viable objects requires technological and technical skills and a lot of time. The first Eurofighter memorandum was signed in 1982 and entered into line in 2002. Think of how long it took for the F-35, these are not things that are done in the backyard in a few weeks».

Will the F-16s arrive in Kiev?

«Technically, training on an aircraft like the F-16 takes a very long time. I’ve flown the Mig-23 and other Russian-made aircraft and the cockpit, pilot’s instrument panel is radically different from what we use in the West. For a Ukrainian pilot to get off the Mig and get on the F-16 requires dozens of hours of training. Times that go beyond the next operational deadlines ».

Read the full article

on The Messenger