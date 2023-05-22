Ultraprocessed foods are bad for you: here’s how to recognize them without fail

Ultraprocessed foods are very dangerous for our health. Let’s see what they are and how to recognize them among others.

In the supermarkets and groceries that we all frequent every day and where we all buy different foods, there are products of all kinds. From “natural” ones such as fresh fruit and vegetables, to frozen and packaged ones.

In recent years, the quick foods to prepare or eattherefore both those packaged and ready to consume and those to be prepared at home but already cooked or ready, so just heat them up.

Many foods that we consume daily contain harmful substances to our body, dyes and preservatives are just one example of a very long list. Very often we underestimate this aspect and we buy what is more convenient for us to prepare, what is quicker to cook.

In recent years we also hear about ultra-processed foods, very risky for our health, especially for those who consume a lot of them. There are several studies that confirm the damage they can cause to humans, there are those who also speak of premature death. Let’s see what they are.

What are the ultra-processed products we consume

Ultraprocessed foods are of industrial type, increasingly consumed and sold all over the world. Many of these products may appear to be healthy foods such as yoghurts, cordons bleu, cooked vegetables, breaded fish and many others that are considered quick to prepare after a day’s work.

These foods are foods or beverages containing at least one element not existing in natureis called ultratransformation marker and they are mostly food additives or refined fats, natural, synthetic extracts and flavors, glucose syrup and so on. They all feature compounds made by aggressive industrial processes.

How can we recognize them in the supermarket?

To recognize foods and ultra-processed products, just read each one’s labels well, paying attention to the list of ingredients and if we note 5 details we can be sure that we are faced with this type of harmful food.

One of the first five details, to understand if we are dealing with ultra-processed products is if the list of ingredients And longer than 5. Subsequently if the ingredients have unknown names according to our vocabulary, if they are difficult. If we find the written “Low Sugar” o “rich in fiber”, means that the product has been treated in order to be denatured.

Finally if the packaging is very colorful and if packaged food has a low price, in these cases it means that expensive foods are replaced from artificial flavors.

