The researchers of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Université de Paris, France tested an ultrasound denervation catheter in its potential for treating hypertension.

The technology is called the Paradise Ultrasonic Denervation Device and was developed by ReCor Medical,

Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System Animation

The device is a catheter that can be advanced through the vascular system to the kidneys and then activated to produce ultrasonic disruption of nerve activity. In a recent clinical study, the device was shown to reduce daytime ambulatory blood pressure by an average of 8.5 points and was largely well tolerated.

The clinical trial included over 500 middle-aged patients with hypertension. This was a mixed group of patients, with different levels of hypertension severity and different medications. “The result was almost identical in the different study groups, which definitively demonstrates that the device can lower blood pressure in a wide range of patients.”, said Prof. Kirtana. “Once the device is available, we plan to recommend it to patients who have tried other therapies first. The hope is that, by controlling blood pressure, we may be able to prevent kidney damage and other effects of uncontrolled blood pressure.”.

Read the full text of the article:

Patient-Level Pooled Analysis of Ultrasound Renal Denervation in the Sham-Controlled RADIANCE II, RADIANCE-HTN SOLO, and RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Trials

Kirtane AJ, Sharp ASP, Mahfoud F, et al.

JAMA Cardiol. Published online February 28, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2023.0338

Source: Columbia University Irving Medical Center