UN, 300 million use drugs in the world and 500,000 die from it – Lifestyles

Drug use continues to be high around the world. In 2021, 5.8% of the world‘s population – equal to 296 million people – used drugs, with a increase of about 23% compared to 10 years earlier. On the other hand, around 500,000 people died from overdoses or other reasons attributable to drug use. These are some of the data contained in the ‘World Drug Report 2023′ published today by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

The cannabis is the most used drug, with an estimated 219 million of consumers (4.3% of the global adult population) in 2021. There are 36 million people who use amphetamines, 22 million of cocaine and 20 million who use synthetic substances ‘of the ecstasy type’, says the report.

According to the report, 39.5 million people worldwide were addicted to drugs in 2021. However, among them, only 1 in 5 people received drug treatment, with the situation worsening in the last two years due to the pandemic.

They grow i drug-related deaths which, in 2019, reached half a million17.5% more than in 2009.

Nearly half of them are due to drug-related liver disease, while a quarter are caused by overdoses. Of these, about two thirds derive from the use of opioids, which continue to represent the type of drug that has the greatest impact on health: it is estimated that they cause 12.9 million years of healthy life lost, equal to 71% of the global impact of drugs Among the trends identified by the report is the growth of people who use drugs by invective: in 2021 there were 13.2 million.

