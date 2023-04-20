Unbeatably cheap offers at brillen.de: varifocals from as little as 59 euros

Unbeatably cheap offers at brillen.de: Germany’s first glasses discounter is really stirring up the optics industry
Thursday, 04/20/2023, 09:24
Good quality does not have to be expensive. The glasses discounter brillen.de has wanted to prove this since it was founded in 2012. And the concept is working: the provider now sells glasses to men and women in more than 700 branches. Thus, brillen.de shows that good quality can also come from discounters: brillen.de offers new single-vision glasses for an extremely low price of 9 euros, and new varifocal glasses for 59 euros. We have all the details about Germany’s first glasses discounter.
Glasses quality at a low price
Well-adjusted glasses and good vision mean one thing above all: quality of life. And this quality of life should no longer cost a fortune, the company believes brillen.de from Königs Wusterhausen near Berlin, which describes itself as a glasses discounter. In order not to have to do without the tried-and-tested on-site service by trained specialist staff, only the appointment booking and the selection of the desired deal is done digitally at brillen.de. Everything else, such as the professional eye test or the selection of a frame, takes place in a local branch.
Deals, that’s what the eyewear discounter calls its constantly changing offers, which are greatly reduced compared to the conventional retail price. So it is not uncommon at brillen.de to save several hundred euros on a pair of glasses: 9 euros for complete single-vision glasses or 59 euros for complete quality varifocals including an eye test are definitely no joke at brillen.de!
High quality and yet low prices?
Brille.de stands for high-quality glasses at unbeatable discount prices and shows unmistakably that these two extremes are not mutually exclusive. But how can this work? The answer is: with our own production facilities! The state-of-the-art, owned by production facilities located at brillen.de allow the eyewear discounter to omit distribution channels via wholesalers and intermediaries that have become expensive. The resulting savings are passed directly to the customer. The result is a glasses discounter that does not have to compromise on the quality of its products in order to be able to offer them cheaply.
The greatest luxury never costs more than 249 euros at Germany’s first glasses discounter
A wickedly expensive luxury frame from a top designer or high-end lenses with super anti-reflective coating and lotus effect: Anyone who has special requests when buying glasses usually has to dig deep into their pockets. 1000 euros for fully equipped luxury glasses are not uncommon. The glasses discounter takes a different approach and has created the BrillePrice Brake: Even if you book all the extras offered with your new glasses, it will never be more than 119 euros for your single vision glasses and 249 euros for your varifocals. From this sum, the price brake on glasses takes effect brillen.de assumes all other costs.
