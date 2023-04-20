The best riders in the world: the UCI Masters MTB 2023 world championship arrives in Argentina

From April 21 to 23, The 2023 UCI Masters MTB World Championship will be held in Cerro Bayo. For the second consecutive year, thousands of Master category runners in the Downhill (DHI) and Olympic Cross Country (XCO) disciplines will meet again in Patagonia to fight for the title of “best in the world“. With participants from more than 21 countries, extensive media coverage and an organization experienced in this type of competition, this event is expected to consolidate Villa La Angostura as a top-level destination for MTB worldwide.

In Cerro Bayo, The anticipation, the adrenaline and the excitement are palpable as the riders prepare to test themselves once more on the circuits. The 2022 edition already demanded everything the riders could give due to the technical complexity, the level of the participants and the extreme weather conditions. More than 950 runners from 21 countries have confirmed their participation this year from April 21 to 23.

This event is of great importance for Cerro Bayo, Villa La Angostura, the province of Neuquén and Argentina in general. Hosting the 2023 UCI Masters MTB World Championship is a privilege that will position the destination worldwide in a context in which MTB is booming and sports lovers seek to expand their horizons. It is estimated that, for this competition, 58% of the runners will be Argentine, while the remaining 42% will correspond to foreigners. According to statistics, this is the event with the highest percentage of foreign participants that takes place in Villa La Angostura.

The 2023 UCI Masters MTB World Championship will have a great impact on the local community, generating more than 7,000 overnight stays related to the event and an estimated expenditure of more than 200 million pesos to be invested in Villa La Angostura. Besides, Spreading the word about the destination in the media and on the runners’ social networks will help promote this unique place in Patagonia, which has enormous potential for MTB.

Runners are expected to Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, France, Guatemala, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela participate this year. In the 2022 edition, the Ecuadorian Mario Jarrin and the Argentine Lourdes De La Orden took the podium in the DHI category, while the Argentine Hugo Pernini won the Cross Country Master A category and the Colombian Eliana Caicedo Romero was the fastest among women. This year, the level of the runners is even higher and it promises to be an impressive event.

The circuit

Kamikaze: It is one of the most recognized circuits in the world of South American downhill. It has a great history to its credit, in 2019 it hosted the Pan American DH Championship. It is a fluid, fast circuit and it stands out because it demands a lot on a technical and physical level. A great challenge for runners.

Arriabata: It is an XCO circuit designed exclusively for events of the hierarchy of said discipline. It is designed to have to constantly alternate rhythms and give the maximum both physically and technically. When going up there are very steep sections with roots, and when descending there are areas against banked walls and other obstacles.

These competitions are part of the world calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI).