US employment rose at a more moderate pace in July, while wages rose at a robust pace, in line with sustained labor demand, a major driver of the economy’s renewed momentum.

US companies create 324,000 jobs in July

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 last month after a similar increase in June, according to a report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% and wage growth picked up at a steady pace.

Translated by Pauline Steffens.

