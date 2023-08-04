Canon Pixma: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Canon Pixma. You can find out more about the affected systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Canon Pixma on August 4th, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Canon Pixma product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Canon Security Advisory (Status: 08/03/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Canon Pixma – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,4

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.6.

Canon Pixma Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Canon Pixma is a family of inkjet printers and multifunction devices.

An attacker with physical access can exploit a vulnerability in Canon Pixma to disclose information.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Canon Pixma <= 1.080 (cpe:/h:canon:pixma)

Canon Pixma <= 1.020 (cpe:/h:canon:pixma)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Canon Security Advisory vom 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Proof of Concept (PoC) (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Canon Pixma. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/04/2023 – Initial version

