Data without pathos: Vote freely and secretly, but vote | | .a week

you only have until August 9 to apply to participate in the elections to the National Council of the Slovak Republic from abroad.

What do you need?

Any citizen of the Slovak Republic who has reached the age of 18 no later than the day of the election can vote by post.

By August 9, 2023 at the latest, you must apply for an election by mail to the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic:

in writing – send the application in paper form to the address:

Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic, Department of Elections, Referendums and Political Parties, Drieňová 22, 826 86 Bratislava 29, SLOVAK REPUBLIC

The Ministry of the Interior will then send you the necessary voting materials (envelope and ballots) to the address of your place of residence abroad no later than August 21

The Ministry of the Interior will send you only envelopes to the address of the place of residence abroad on August 21 at the latest. You can download the ballots from the website of the Department of the Interior. They will be available after the registration of candidate lists.

Votes on ballots that were delivered to the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic by 12:00 on September 29 at the latest are included in the voting results.

Do you have other questions? You can find answers to the most common ones on the website of the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic.

