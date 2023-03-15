Home Health Understand the highs and lows of the psyche better
Understand the highs and lows of the psyche better

Understand the highs and lows of the psyche better

AGetting up, reading e-mails, going to work, writing a few messages to friends and family in between: If you read the data on a mobile phone, you get an exact picture of the user’s daily routine. How many kilometers are traveled per day, how many minutes on average are on the phone, how many messages are written, how many different contacts are maintained? Data like this should flow together in a study coordinated at the University Hospital in Frankfurt.

Marie Lisa Kehler

Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to Andreas Reif, Director of the Clinic for Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy, the aim is to better understand and treat the mechanisms and causes of mood swings in people with certain mental illnesses. The project called “Dynamics of Affect Modulation in Neurodevelopmental Disorders”, Dynamond for short, in which researchers from France, Norway, Italy, Denmark, Spain and Switzerland are working together, is being funded by the EU Commission with 1.3 million euros.

The basic assumption as to how mood swings, which are perceived as problematic by the patients themselves, begin, is simple: If a user deviates significantly from their usual habits, for example stops communicating with friends, this could be an indication of a change in mood.

Borderline or ADHD sign

Parallel to the data transmission via smartphone, to which the test persons must give their consent, the study participants are asked to answer questions about their current mental state in an app. The research period is deliberately long at one year, in order to collect as much data as possible, as Reif says. But also to increase the chance of being able to understand the change between high and low phases in the everyday life of a subject.

