Understanding Anxiety: Turning Fear into Allyship

The Italian film “No Fear of the Stars,” directed by Andrea Jublin, offers a unique perspective on anxiety and its impact on daily life. The film delves into the challenges faced by individuals dealing with anxiety while adding comedic and romantic elements to the plot.

Psychotherapist Vanessa Mendez Cardenas explains that anxiety manifests in various dimensions, including physical symptoms like muscle tension and cognitive dimensions such as intrusive thoughts and fear. She emphasizes that anxiety can affect different areas of life including work, relationships, and family.

Mendez suggests that anxiety has its roots in childhood and can be challenging to eliminate. She recommends self-compassion and acceptance as tools to cope with anxiety, encouraging individuals to accept this aspect of themselves without criticism.

Anxiety is likened to the initial fear and trepidation experienced when hearing a loud noise. It acts as a mechanism to alert and help individuals adapt to changing situations, guiding them to explore their concerns and realize that they do not always represent imminent danger.

Mendez cautions against blaming oneself or desperately struggling to change a situation affected by anxiety, as this can lead to frustration and guilt that hinder the ability to manage anxiety effectively. Instead, anxiety can be considered an ally that keeps individuals alert and guides them towards prudence, caution, and anticipation of situations. In moments of real danger, anxiety acts as a protective instinct that illuminates the path to resolution, reminding individuals of their willingness to overcome any obstacle in the search for security and well-being.