Understanding Chronic Fatigue: Symptoms and Treatment Options

Many suffer from chronic fatigue, but what exactly is it? What are the symptoms to watch out for and what are the treatments.

The term ‘chronic fatigue’ or myalgic encephalomyelitis refers to a serious, long-term illness that affects many systems in the body. It is, in fact, a pathology that can often make you unable to carry out your normal activities, even preventing you from getting out of bed independently.

To this day, the cause is not known for sure, but it is possible that two or more triggers work together. Anyone can get chronic fatigue syndrome, but it’s more common in people between 40 and 60 years old. Adult women have it more often than adult men.

Chronic fatigue syndrome: symptoms and treatment

The symptoms can worsen with physical or mental activity. Chronic fatigue syndrome can happen suddenly and last for years. Its symptoms often mimic the flu. The following are the most common symptoms. However, each person may experience them differently.

– Sensitivity to light

– Headache

– Lymph nodes

– Tiredness and weakness

– Muscle and joint pains

– Inability to concentrate

– Insomnia

– Forgetfulness

– Mood swings

– Confusion

– Low fever

– Depression

The symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome can resemble other medical conditions. For this reason, it is important to always speak to your doctor for a diagnosis.

There is no approved cure or treatment for chronic fatigue syndrome, but you may be able to treat or manage some of the symptoms. You, your family, and your doctor should work together to decide on a plan. You should figure out which symptom causes the most problems and try to treat it first. For example, if sleep problems affect you the most, you might want to try changing some habits first. If that’s not enough, you may need to take medicine or see a sleep specialist.

Because the process of developing a treatment plan and taking care of yourself can be difficult, it’s important to have the support of family and friends. Don’t try new treatments without talking to your doctor. Some treatments that are promoted as cures for chronic fatigue syndrome are unproven, often expensive, and could be dangerous. Treatment may include medicines, light-intensity aerobic exercise (but avoid moderate to vigorously strenuous physical activity), food supplements and herbal preparations, psychotherapy, and support counseling.