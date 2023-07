The insolvency proceedings at The Social Chain are now taking their course: The responsible Berlin court has granted the company’s application to open insolvency proceedings in self-administration. Provisional self-administration was ordered by the court.

The basis is primarily an insolvency loan that was made available to the company by Ralf Dümmel and the former shareholders of the DS Group …

The Social Chain share is currently trading at a minus of -2.41% and a price of EUR 0.386.

