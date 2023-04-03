Home Health United Nations Political Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance
United Nations Political Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance

The political declaration focuses on strengthening health systems and developing national action plans, strategies and initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance. Based on the Global Action Plan to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance of the World Health Organization (WHO), it follows the cross-sectoral approach of “One Health” and takes into account not only human and veterinary medicine, but also agriculture.

The declaration reaffirms that the international community supports countries in developing their national strategies, building monitoring systems and strengthening education, training and further education. Measures to raise awareness of the problem and research and development of new antibiotics, diagnostics, vaccines and alternative technologies are to be expanded.

Germany is already setting a good example with its German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy DART2020 and will continue to fight antimicrobial resistance as part of its G20 presidency next year.

Globally, only about 25% of countries currently have national antimicrobial resistance strategies in place, only 50% of countries have surveillance systems in place, and fewer than 40% of countries currently have infection prevention and antimicrobial resistance control programs in place.

