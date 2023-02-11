Home Health University, 14,787 places in Medicine – Last Hour
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 11 – The Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, has signed the decrees defining the provisional places available for enrollments in the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery in Italian , Dentistry and dental prostheses, and Veterinary Medicine for the next academic year, 2023-2024 For Medicine and Surgery there are currently 14,787 places provided for by decree number 76 of 10 February 2023. Of these, 576 are reserved for candidates from non-EU resident countries abroad.

A total of 1,384 places are provisionally available for master’s degree courses in Dentistry. (HANDLE).

