In addition to 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and other capacity modules, it can also support new 24GB and 48GB module products.

Earlier, Micron announced 24GB and 48GB capacity DDR5 memory modules, and MSI announced today that its Intel 700 and 600 series chipset motherboard products can support such modules without updating the BIOS, and the total capacity can reach up to 192GB Spectrum.

MSI mentioned in a press release with limited information that it uses Intel 700 and 600 series chipsets, including five models including Z790, B760, Z690, B660, and H610. The MEG, MPG, MAG, and PRO series motherboards launched on this basis can support 24GB and 48GB capacity DDR5 modules regardless of whether they are paired with Intel’s 13th generation or 12th generation Core desktop processors.

With such application, the total memory capacity of motherboard products with 4 module slots can reach 192GB, and that of products with 2 module slots is 96GB. MSI is the first to call out the corresponding support, which can benefit applications that require a huge amount of memory, whether it is content creation or other commercial use needs. However, so far, 24GB and 48GB memory modules should not have been introduced into Taiwan for sale.

In addition, we also asked Intel about this at the same time, and the brief reply pointed out that in terms of product design specifications, the basic support capacity of its memory controller and chipset is set at 128GB. However, since MSI dares to make such a claim, it does not rule out that Intel has hidden information that has not been revealed. In short, the actual compatibility of memory modules (such as brand, model, …) is still subject to what MSI will announce in the future.