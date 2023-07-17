University of Oviedo Releases First List of Admitted Students to Degrees with Limited Places

Title: University of Oviedo Opens Enrollment for Limited Placement Degrees

Asturias – The University of Oviedo has announced the first list of students admitted to degree programs with limited placement. Admitted students are now required to complete their enrollment between July 17 and 25. It is crucial for students to formalize their registration during this period to secure their place. Failure to do so will result in their spot being offered to students on the waiting list.

To ensure a fair allocation process, the university emphasizes the importance of renewing the application for the waiting list for students who have not been admitted to any degree program or have not enrolled in their assigned place. The claims period will also be open from July 17 to 25. On July 27, the second list of admitted students will be published, followed by the third allocation of places on August 23.

The cutoff marks for this first allocation are provisional since there are still available places that will be filled by students on the waiting list. The undergraduate studies with the highest entrance grades in this first phase include the double degree in Computer Software Engineering and Mathematics, Medicine, the double degree in Mathematics and Physics (Option A and Option B), and Dentistry.

The university has released the complete list of degrees and their respective entrance grades, which provides an overview of the competition for these limited placement programs. Degrees such as Computer Software Engineering, Biology, Nursing, Physics, and Mathematics have also attracted a significant number of applicants.

As the enrollment period begins, students are urged to take prompt action and formalize their enrollment to secure their place in their preferred degree program. The University of Oviedo remains committed to providing quality education and ensuring fair admission processes for all aspiring students.

Updated on 17th July 2023, at 4:32 p.m.

Keywords: University of Oviedo, degrees with limited places, enrollment, waiting list, cutoff marks, competition, admission process, education

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

