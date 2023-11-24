Home » University of Toronto Scarborough to Open New Medical School Addressing Healthcare Shortage in Scarborough
Health

by admin
New Medical School to Address Doctor Shortage in Scarborough
November 23, 2023 at 5:17 p.m.

TORONTO – In an effort to address the shortage of doctors and nurses in the Scarborough area, the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) has announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art medical school. The Scarborough Academy of Integrated Medicine and Health (SAMIH) is set to welcome its first undergraduate students in September 2025.

The $130 million facility will be the first medical school in Greater Toronto’s east side and will include a clinical psychology clinic, a pharmacy clinic, and various instructional laboratories. It is expected to train an estimated 300 healthcare professionals annually, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physical therapists.

The decision to build the medical school was made in response to the growing population in Scarborough, which represents a quarter of Toronto’s population. With the influx of thousands of immigrants to the Greater Toronto Area, the need for healthcare services in the area is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years.

According to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the Central East Local Health Integrated Network (LHIN), which includes Scarborough and the Durham region, has been identified as an area with a high need for physicians. In fact, it has the second lowest number of family physicians and the third lowest number of specialists in Ontario per 100,000 population.

The development of the medical school is part of UTSC’s master plan and aligns with the City of Toronto’s long-term strategy, which includes the proposed Eglinton East Light Rail Transit that will run through the campus.

“We are building not only a medical school, but also a prominent corner and a grand entrance,” says Andrew Arifuzzaman, UTSC’s chief administrative officer. “SAMIH will redefine and bring a new era of healthcare to this region.”

The construction of SAMIH is a collaborative effort that went from plans to shovels in the ground in less than nine months, thanks to a shared vision for the community by all stakeholders. It is a critical step in meeting the healthcare needs of the Scarborough community and will play a vital role in ensuring the provision of quality healthcare services to the underserved population.

The new medical school is expected to not only provide healthcare professionals for the Scarborough area but also enhance the overall healthcare services in the region, ultimately improving the quality of life for the residents.

