Wandering from one pharmacy to another to find the medicine you need: for many patients the problem of unobtainable drugs not new. In recent times, the same pharmacists have reported that it is more difficult to find some categories of commonly used medicines. And the feedback from readers keeps coming. The last concerns a drug in spray form (which contains two active substances: beclomethasone dipropionate anhydrous and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) for the treatment ofasma and COPD – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Interviewed by Health Courier, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) confirms that due to the high demand, supplies are discontinuous. The pharmaceutical company that holds the MA (Marketing Authorization) communicated to Aifa that the shortage was closed for all the marketed packages of the product. Therefore, the drug will soon be available again.

But, since it is likely that the distribution will not normalize right awayAifa recalls that in these cases the pharmacies, if the product is not yet available in the normal distribution circuit, can use the SOS services made available by the holders for emergency supplies.

Here are some useful tips for everyone if you don’t find the necessary products to cure yourself.