A different way of communicating

In this theoretical-practical day, we will talk about the new ways of communicating taking into account: formats, messages and channels in which information is consumed and produced today. In this, the participants will also be told about the changes that the new technologies have generated in the receivers, who are the key actors when it comes to producing the stories.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn the key tools when it comes to communicating the different facts that are presented in each source. In this workshop there will be an opportunity to carry out practical exercises, in which spaces will be generated to debate, interact and solve doubts.

We invite you to register at the following link https://bit.ly/3XylZ2P and be part of this experience.