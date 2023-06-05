Unthinkable objects that you should replace periodically: no one thinks about it, goodbye hygiene and safety

There are objects that we don’t replace often but that put our health and that of our family at risk.

Our home should be one place of serenity and protection but it can also be a real bomb of bacteria. Among other things, in the objects we use every day it is easy for there to be deadlines that we don’t even suspect exist. We all know that food perishes and expires at a certain point, but there are nasty surprises in our homes that we need to carefully evaluate.

The first thing to replace on a regular basis is eye make-up. Every three months these particular tricks must be replaced because otherwise they could damage the health of your eye. Instead, makeup like blush and eye shadow can be replaced every two years and moisturizers and liquid makeup after a year. These are artificial chemicals that come into contact with very delicate areas of our body and even with the eyes and consequently being attentive to the moments in which throwing them away becomes important even if we often don’t think about it.

Sponges are a bomb of bacteria

Kitchen sponges are real bacteria bombs. This concept escapes many but sponges they really have all the characteristics to favor the proliferation of bacteria. First of all, their porous structure is perfect for bacteria to grow undisturbed but then the fact is that they are almost always humid and contain lots of dirt residues.

Some studies have even highlighted that sponges can have more bacterial load than the toilet. This may be disgusting but it also reminds us that replacing them every two months is really important. Spices also need to be replaced and once opened they cannot stay on our table for more than a year. Spices are real health allies and it can never be said enough how good they are, but if we keep them open for more than a year they will become something harmful.

Pillows and toothbrush: pitfalls not to be underestimated

Also cushions should be replaced every two years, in fact they collect all the dead skin cells and bacteria and we shouldn’t underestimate the possibility that they can damage us over time. During the night, natural cell turnover takes place and dead skin cells, especially due to rubbing, are caught by the pillow. These nourish the bacteria present and favored by the humidity of the face and the result is very unhygienic.

The toothbrush is a bit like a sponge and is a place where bacteria they proliferate aided precisely by humidity. It must certainly be replaced every three months to ensure that the hygiene of our mouth is guaranteed. If these deadlines are not respected, it is easy to develop a whole series of problems whose existence perhaps we would not even dream of suspecting. But honestly who among us remembers when he started using a toothbrush? To work around the problem some of them have color changing bands over time and tell us when to replace them. Anyway we can put reminders on the smartphone and so we won’t have to remember them.

Keys for handles and showers: pay attention to cleanliness

Another element of risk from the point of view of bacteria inside our house are just the keys. It doesn’t matter if it’s the house keys, the car keys, or the motorcycle keys. These little objects follow us around on our wanderings and when they come home they are laden with all the bacteria they have absorbed into the outside world. Consequently, keeping them clean is something that is absolutely precious but it is also something that we almost never do.

Furthermore, the doorknobs of the house are another receptacle for bacteria. When we enter the house we touch them, then maybe we wash our hands thoroughly but to move from one room to another we touch them again and therefore our hands get dirty again. Seemingly trivial objects such as remote control or intercom they turn out to be particularly dirty when analyzed from a microbiological point of view.

These objects are not elements to be replaced but on the contrary they are objects to which particular care and hygiene must be given. But the real bacteria bomb in the house is the shower. In fact, the fungi that we can have on our feet accumulate on the shower tray and in general the humid environment of the shower and the porous structure of the sponges are a perfect habitat for molds which can also lead to serious damage to health. So paying attention to these objects in the house that we often neglect can do a lot of good for our health.

