until the end of the emergency, free class C medicines for displaced citizens housed in reception facilities – Health

The medicines will be dispensed directly for the entire period of stay in the centres, with operating procedures defined by the individual local health authorities

30 maggio 2023 – Free class C drugs by and citizens displaced by the flood and hosted in reception centres: medicines that are usually paid for by the individual will instead be a zero cost for the entire duration of stay in these structures and they will come disbursed directly, with operating procedures defined by the individual Local Health Trusts.

The provision, desired and defined by the Departments for Health and Welfare Policieshas been approved by Regional Council in yesterday’s session, to further strengthen health care and support for the population affected by the flood; it involves the provinces affected by the state of emergency, therefore Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna and Forlì-Cesena, and is valid from 1 May until the end of the emergency phase.

The financial burden is borne by the budgets of the regional health authorities involved, and called upon to carry out timely reporting of the expenses incurred.

