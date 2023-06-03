Urine, the change of smell can be an alarm bell: this is what pathology can be detected

The smell of urine should never be underestimated because the variations represent an alarm bell for some pathologies.

Urine is normally odourless, but – when influenced by drugs, what we eat and certain pathologies – it can undergo some changes to which particular attention must be paid.

Have you ever had a bad smell coming from your pee? Maybe you don’t even imagine it, but this is a ‘detail’ not to be taken lightly, because it is a symptom of something more important.

Especially when the situation is not temporary, for example after eating asparagus, but it becomes continuous over time, it means that something is not working properly. What? Here’s what you absolutely need to know.

Urine, the smell is an alarm bell for pathologies

Paying attention to your pee and, above all, to its smell is important to keep some pathologies under control. Few imagine it, but a bad smell of your urine can be quite indicative of your state of health.

The most widespread hypothesis is that it is an infection al treatment urinary. More common condition for those who experience a strong smell, this repercussion is caused by bacteria that creep through the urethra and determine the appearance of the infection. However there is always an association with other symptoms such as burning or itching;

The strong smell is also given by a power supply where there is excess food and drink, such as when you consume a lot of coffee or alcohol. Garlic and onion also give these effects but in this case there's nothing to worry about;

Not to be underestimated i kidney problems, the typical smell of ammonia causes a malfunction locally, it is also noticeable by nausea, vomiting, swelling problems in the hands and feet.

Even the diabetes causes problems with the smell of pee. Urine in this case comes from ketoacidosis which is also accompanied by shortness of breath, the need to go to the bathroom frequently, tiredness. In this case it is essential to contact your doctor for a correct diet and the relative therapy.

Given that the vast majority of people feel the need to urinate between 4 and 6 times a day, it is important to know that it is essential to consult a doctor if this need comes up often. Among the frequent causes are: infections, incontinence, enlarged bladder, diabetes, excessive fluid consumption, excessive alcohol or coffee intake, consumption of diuretic drugs or substances, diabetes insipidus (a different form of diabetes that causes hormonal dysfunction) .

Anyone variation in colourquality and smell should be reported to the doctor because it could be an alarm bell for a pathology or in any case a matter to be resolved.