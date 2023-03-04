Home Health Usa 2024: conservative convention poll, Trump at 62%
Usa 2024: conservative convention poll, Trump at 62%

In the race for the White House Donald Trump wins the straw poll (the informal poll) of the Cpac, the convention of conservatives, with 62% of the preferences, followed by a large distance with 20% by the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, considered his rival potential lead, although he hasn’t announced his candidacy yet.
Followed by businessman Perry Johnson (5%), former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (3%), biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all with 1%.

“We will oust Joe Biden from the White House, we must finish what we started”: so Donald Trump in the closing speech of the Cpac, the conservative convention on the outskirts of Washington, where he attacked the party establishment, the false republicans and the republicans of Bush’s America. “We are a country in decline, but we will never be a socialist country”, he warned in his first important speech after his re-nomination for the White House, denouncing open borders and the immigrant emergency.

