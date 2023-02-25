news-txt”>

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of the first home test capable of detecting both Covid-19 and the flu. The American media report it. The disposable nasal swab, produced by the Lucira Health company, is able to distinguish between influenza A and B and coronavirus in about 30 minutes.

“The authorization is an important step in facilitating access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home,” the FDA said in a statement. US flu season peaked in the fall and cases are now on the decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The agency estimated there were at least 25 million cases of the flu this season, resulting in 280,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths. As for Covid, however, infections are on the rise, 236,000 cases and 2,400 deaths were recorded in the last week.