USE AND CORRECT MANAGEMENT OF ANTIDOTES: A MEETING WITH EXPERTS AT CONA

Content

Over two hundred participantsXI Conference of the Regional Antidote Reference Center of the Emilia-Romagna Regionheld at the Cona hospital and organized in collaboration with theAnesthesia and Resuscitation the Emergency Medicine hospitals, and with the patronage of the Surgical Medical Society e you ILLNESS.

Objective of the course, deepen the use of antidotes, the correct management of the endowment of health facilities and share the results of the regional network. In fact, the Emilia-Romagna Region, first in Italy, has created an organization structured according to the hub & spoke model for the management of antidotes, the use of which represents a particularly delicate aspect often due to the lack of robust clinical evidence and their use of discontinuous trend.

After the greetings of the authorities (Health Director of the University Hospital Dr Giuliana Fabbri and dr Giovanna Mattei for the Emilia-Romagna Region), in the first session an important update was presented on new oral anticoagulants and on indications for antidotal treatment by dr Azure Schicchi of the Anti Poison Center of Pavia and on thealcohol intoxication and withdrawal syndrome dal prof. Fabio Caputo of Medicine of the Cento hospital.

The second session was dedicated to the presentation of numerous clinical cases, which aroused considerable interest by encouraging an active discussion among the participants. That is to say, over 200 health professionals including doctors, pharmacists, nurses, biologists and biomedical laboratory technicians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

