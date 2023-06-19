Shen Peng, CEO of Shuidi Company, was elected to the Young Entrepreneur Committee of the APEC China Business Council_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

Source: Caijing.com 2023-06-19 17:32

On June 17, the 2023 APEC Business Leaders China Forum was held in Beijing. The theme of this forum was “Creating Higher Quality Sustainable Development”. The 1st APEC China Business Council Young Entrepreneurs Committee.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce, said that APEC plays an indispensable role in promoting exchanges and cooperation among Asia-Pacific regional economies and deepening regional economic integration. It is hoped that the Asia-Pacific business community will continue to contribute to global economic growth and create a stable and smooth global industrial and supply chain; uphold the concept of sustainable development to promote green and low-carbon development in the Asia-Pacific; and support the deepening of the Asia-Pacific regional economic integration process.

Ning Gaoning, chairman of the APEC China Business Council and Chinese representative of the APEC Business Advisory Council, said that through years of development, China has been at the forefront of the times in terms of sustainable development, and has become a country that adheres to reform and opening up, promotes interconnection in the Asia-Pacific region, and persists in promoting An important force in trade liberalization and economic globalization.

The Young Entrepreneurs Committee of the APEC China Business Council was established in 2018, bringing together the most influential new generation of business circles in China. The members of the new APEC China Business Council Young Entrepreneurs Committee include more than 30 representative and growing young entrepreneurs, covering medicine, Internet, autonomous driving, investment and other industries, such as the chairman of New Hope Liuhe Liu Chang, Liu Zhenteng, Chairman and CEO of Luoxin Pharmaceutical, Yan Kaijing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tasly Group, Zhang Lei, Founder and CEO of Cheche Technology, Zhou Guang, CEO of Yuanrong Qixing, Zhang Zhen, Founding Partner of Gaorong Capital, Chairman of Shuangliang Group Miao Wenbin, Huo Jianmin, President of Huo Group, etc.