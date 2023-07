The Food and Drug Administration (Fda)the US federal agency in charge of drug and food control, has approved for the first time a birth control pill to be sold without a prescription.

The drug, called Opill and manufactured by the Dublin-based Perrigo Company, will become the most effective birth control method available over the counter, more effective at preventing pregnancy than condoms, spermicides and other non-prescription methods.

It will likely be available in the US in early 2024.

