Uss case, a deep throat: “The Italian secret services usually preferred to have prisoners of this type escaped in order not to decide on extradition”

Artem Uss may have been voluntarily left to escape by the Italian secret services. This is claimed by a high-level source consulted by Open. «The general doctrine of the services», explains our deep throat, «often shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has always been: let them escape because otherwise we would have to decide who to give them to. Since this has always been the doctrine, I didn’t feel any wonder when the Uss case broke out”. The son of the Russian oligarch Alexander, very close to Putin, escaped last March 22 from the house arrest that had been granted to him in the former Vione farmhouse in Basiglio, in the province of Milan and now that escape took place with some accomplices who sent through the Balkans to return to Russia is under investigation by the Milanese judiciary. «In 2019, however, the trouble broke out», explains the deep gorge consulted by Open, “because a Russian citizen – the tycoon Andrey Smyshlyaev – had been arrested by Interpol in his villa on Lake Como, and the then Minister of Justice, Alfonso Bonafede, had to decide whether to hand him over to the Russians who were at the origin of that arrest warrant or to the Americans who wanted to interrogate him. He was handed over to the Russians after a long hesitation, and the Americans were really furious with Bonafede ».

That was an isolated case, continues our source, «because the doctrine of the services has always been the same: let’s put him under house arrest and let him escape, that’s the end of it. Sure we take the vaffa, but we don’t have to make decisions. Naturally after having first understood from the Americans whether that prey is indispensable or not. If it isn’t, the rest is just script for granted. It’s always been like this…” Meanwhile, the Milanese investigation revealed more than twenty alarms triggered by Artem Uss’s electronic bracelet during the three months under house arrest. The investigators suspected they were general evidence of the escape that had escaped the control of the authorities who supervised the house arrests, but this thesis was debunked by Fastweb technicians heard by the magistrates: the alarms were actually no connections, because the wifi in the Uss house didn’t work for a while very much.

