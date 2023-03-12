Die European Medicines Agency Ema recommended making vaccination available to children aged 6 months to 5 years. The recommended vaccines for this are the two mRNA-based vaccines Comirnaty from Biontech/Pfizer and Spikevax from Moderna at a lower dose.

For children from 6 months of age, the primary immunization should be given with Comirnaty in 3 doses of 3 micrograms each. The first two vaccinations should be given three weeks apart, and the third dose at least eight weeks later. For the basic immunization with Spikevax, two vaccinations are planned four weeks apart, each with 25 micrograms.

The main study of vaccinating young children with Comirnaty showed that responses to the vaccine were similar to those in 16- to 25-year-olds who were vaccinated at the normal dose. The corresponding study on Spikevax also reports that the little ones reacted to the low dose in a similar way as 18- to 25-year-olds did to the dose intended for them.